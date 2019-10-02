Why business groups are pushing for more public transit in Austin

by: Daniel Salazar , Austin Business Journal

Posted: / Updated:
capital metro metrorail_604937

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — A potential vote to enlarge Austin’s transit system is more than a year away — but some of the biggest names in local business and politics are beginning a push to win over the public.

A nonprofit advocacy group called Transit for Austin, or TFA, launched Sept. 30 with a call for a major investment in public transit “to ease traffic congestion all around Central Texas and improve quality of life.”

“We need a big-city transit system that will give people real options to get out of their cars and onto public transportation,” state Sen. Kirk Watson said in a statement. “We need to think big, be bold and act now.”

