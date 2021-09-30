Whole Foods CEO John Mackey retiring next year

Whole Foods CEO John Mackey is photographed walking through one of his stores on New York’s Upper West Side, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2009. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — John Mackey, the CEO and cofounder of grocery chain Whole Foods, announced Thursday he will retire next year.

Mackey helped found Whole Foods in 1980. He led the company through its $13.7 billion acquisition by Amazon in 2017. He’s set to step down in September 2022.

Whole Foods Chief Operating Officer Jason Buechel will take over as CEO after Mackey’s departure, the company says. Buechel was personally selected by Mackey to take his place. Buechel has also served as Whole Foods’ global vice president, chief information officer and executive vice president.

Whole Foods, a pioneer in organic and natural food, has had a huge impact on the Austin business scene, from investing in startups to catapulting countless food businesses to national recognition. Whole Foods is one of the largest employers in Austin, with more than 3,000 local employees at last check, according to Austin Business Journal research.

