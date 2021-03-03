Which grocery stores in Texas will require masks — and which won’t

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Texas ends its mandatory mask policy starting on Wednesday, March 10, many businesses now have the option to end mandatory mask policies within stores. Some are choosing to do so, while some will keep a mask policy in place for now based on the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Grocery stores that will keep masks mandatory

Costco Wholesale

Costco also requires masks for both customers and employees. It too says this is to simplify its policy and avoid confusion.

Sprouts

Sprouts will still require customers wear face masks saying it is doing so “in light of CDC recommendations.” Sprouts has face coverings for free for those who do not bring their own.

Target

Target says it will continue to require customers entering the store to wear masks. Target says it will provide customers with a reusable or disposable mask if needed.

Walmart

Walmart requires masks for both customers and employees. It says this is to simplify its policy and avoid confusion. However, Walmart has said employees are not required to enforce the store’s mask mandate.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods requires all shoppers and workers to wear face masks. It provides face masks for free at all store entrances for customers who do not have their own.

Grocery stores that will make masks optional for customers

H-E-B and Central Market

The largest grocery store chain in Texas says it will “strongly encourage” that customers wear masks, but it won’t require them to do so. The store will however require its employees and vendors wear masks while working.

“To protect the safety of our Partners, we will not engage in confrontation,” H-E-B was telling customers on Twitter.

Hi, Jared. H-E-B strongly encourages the use masks and requires it for all Partners and vendors. We ask that all our customers please wear masks in our stores. To protect the safety of our Partners, we will not engage in confrontation. — H-E-B (@HEB) March 2, 2021

Randall’s

Randall’s says it is taking the same approach as H-E-B. Customers will not be required to wear masks, but Randall’s will require all workers and vendors to wear a face covering.