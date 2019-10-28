What’s going ‘up’ in Austin? Here’s the lowdown on city’s new skyscrapers

AUSTIN (KXAN/Austin Business Journal) — The next big piece of the massive Broadmoor redevelopment in Northwest Austin is taking shape.

CBRE Group Inc. has started marketing about 1.5 million square feet of office space for lease at the campus, which is being developed by owner Brandywine Realty Trust. For comparison, that would be about 63% of the size of The Domain, the huge mixed-use community across the street that has nearly 2.4 million rentable square feet, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

The first new office buildings planned for the 66-acre Broadmoor campus will be a roughly 330,000-square-foot mixed-use tower on Block A along Burnet Road across from The Domain, a 550,000-square-foot low-rise building and the campus’ signature 750,000-square-foot tower on Block L across from Charles Schwab’s North Austin campus, according to Brandywine. The last of those buildings would surpass anything currently standing in downtown Austin — the largest office high-rise, Frost Bank Tower, is more than 535,000 square feet.

A rendering of the Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin (McWhinney)

Meanwhile, in downtown Austin, construction will begin next month on the Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin, which will be located on the corner of Congress Avenue and Eighth Street — adjacent to Austin’s Paramount Theatre.

The hotel will feature 246 guest rooms, lounges and bars on multiple floors and nearly 2,000 square feet of high-tech meeting space.

