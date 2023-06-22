AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — The Texas Legislature this year passed significant changes to how the state regulates name, image and likeness deals for college athletes — changes that are drawing mixed reviews from experts.

Gov. Greg Abbott on June 10 signed House Bill 2804, which tweaks the NIL rules Texas established two years ago, after a Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for student-athletes to be compensated for using their spotlight for marketing.

The bill expands universities’ abilities to aid with NIL opportunities and allows student-athletes to license intellectual property for NIL opportunities, for instance by wearing a team jersey in a commercial.

