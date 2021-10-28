What does Main Street Taylor think of possible $17B Samsung plant?

TAYLOR, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — It has been nine months since Taylor, northeast of Austin, was first mentioned as a potential landing spot for Samsung’s $17 billion semiconductor plant.

With momentum building toward the company selecting the city, residents and business owners are teeming with excitement — and some trepidation — about the prospect of Taylor regaining its place as a key cog in the Central Texas economy.

Even without Samsung, there have been signs of economic activity in recent years.

There are more people relocating to the suburb because of Austin’s rapid growth. Long-neglected buildings in the modest downtown are being revitalized into restaurants, breweries and coffee shops. The city has improved parks, roads, schools and, ultimately, quality of life.

But the addition of Samsung would be the biggest sign yet.