Weddings in Central Texas: Will the industry bounce back with 100% capacity for parties?

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Some wedding venues are expecting business to pick back up now that Texas is officially all the way back open — and some lovebirds plan to make up for lost time.

At Camp Lucy, one of the many wedding venues in the Dripping Springs area, they’re already seeing an increase in calls: brand-new people looking to book their big day.

But moving forward, Camp Lucy says they want to make sure they’re keeping everyone safe and comfortable.

Bride-to-be Megan Bonnin is ready to get married.

“My wedding is actually going to be next Saturday,” says Bonnin. “I have kept everything in place. I’m still recommending the wearing of masks, and we’ll have a sanitation station when guests arrive.”

Camp Lucy says its venues are now open for full capacity events, since staff feels they can do so safely as most of the events are outdoors.

“The questions that we’ve had are: ‘Is your staff going to wear a mask? ‘Are you still practicing social distancing?’ And the answer is yes,” says CEO Kim Hanks. “We still have our cleaning protocols in place.”

On average, the company has more than 260 weddings each year. But in 2020? Only 120.

Now, however, they already have 153 lined up.

“It’s just a signal to people that weddings are still happening, and life is moving on,” says Hanks.