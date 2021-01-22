‘We found Amy’: Tiff’s Treats completes search for very first customer

Owners of Tiff's Treats, Tiff Taylor and Leon Chen (Photo from Instagram)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — To celebrate their 22nd anniversary of being a business, the owners of Austin-based bakery Tiff’s Treats set out on a mission earlier this month to track down their very first customer from the 90s.

On Friday, they announced they found her.

Owners Tiff Taylor and Leon Chen are hoping to gift the customer, Amy, with free cookies for a year.

They said back then, they had put flyers up all over the University of Texas campus, but didn’t get any orders for three days. Finally, Amy called to place their first order ever.

Chen said he delivered the cookies himself and described Amy as being really nice and having blonde hair. She also tipped him $5.

The owners will be announcing more details about Amy Monday at 10 a.m.

