Waterloo Sparkling Water generates tens of millions in revenue, hundreds of millions of cans

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — More than a year after closing a $4 million funding round, Waterloo Sparkling Water Corp. is moving into the upper echelon of Austin consumer packaged goods companies.

Max Tenney, the company’s vice president of finance, said in an email he expects Waterloo to finish 2019 with tens of millions of dollars in revenue.

The company also projects it will sell 200 million cans of its flavored sparkling water this year, double the 100 million cans it sold in 2018. In the 52 weeks that ended Oct. 5, Waterloo had grown sales 609.8% in the grocery and food channel, according to Nielsen data. That was the fastest growth rate among the top 50 sparkling water companies tracked by Nielsen.

