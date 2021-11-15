Want to own a piece of Austin’s Hotel Ella? You may soon be able to

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new app is set to launch in Austin in December, with the goal of allowing more people to be able to invest in real estate.

It’s called OwnProp, created by Rex CEO, Peter Rex, who has been involved in real estate and technology for the past 16 years, says a spokesperson.

Rex wants OwnProp to become the New York Stock Exchange of real estate, allowing people to buy and sell property like they would businesses, or parts of businesses, using something called blockchain technology.

“OwnProp converts verified property ownership into fractional interests represented as tokens on the blockchain,” explained a spokesperson via email. “With increased transparency, and storage of critical information to verify transactions, the fractionalized property can then be — pending regulatory approval —easily, and affordably traded using a mobile-first app experience.”

The app will initially open to accredited investors in December, and will include Hotel Ella, which Rex expects to close on in December, as well.

According to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, an accredited investor includes someone whose earned income has exceeded $200,000 for two years, and expects the same for the current year, or has a net worth of over $1 million, either individually or combined with a spouse.

The app will also include 1002 West Avenue, an office building, “with more plans for aggressive national expansion,” says the spokesperson.

The long-term goal of OwnProp is to open up to anyone, and open up properties in specific neighborhoods, cities, states and countries to others internationally.

“Capital will flow cross-border, creating value for those currently locked out of real estate and providing capital to underfunded real estate entrepreneurs the world over,” says the spokesperson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.