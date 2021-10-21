Want to get away? Tickets for 9-month-long ‘Ultimate World Cruise’ are now on sale

Royal Caribbean Cruises liner Serenade of the Sea leaves the access channel from Le Havre harbour, northern France, on May 8, 2019. (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP) (Photo credit should read JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 150 destinations in 65 countries, across all seven continents. And all in the span of nine months. That’s what Royal Caribbean is offering guests in a new “Ultimate World Cruise,” and tickets are now on sale.

The 274-night adventure, aboard the Serenade of the Seas cruise ship, is touted as the “longest and most comprehensive world cruise out there.”

“This is the world cruise of world cruises,” said Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley. “Now more than ever, people have resolved to travel the world and make up for lost time.”

The roundtrip from Miami will depart on Dec. 10, 2023 and return Sept. 10, 2024.

It’s a good thing the trip doesn’t set sail for another two years, because you may need that time to save up. Tickets start at $60,999 per person, with an additional $4,667 in taxes, fees and port expenses. You can shave off 10% of the price if you pay in full by Jan. 6, 2023.

Guests can book the full nine-month trip or choose from four individual expeditions:

“Round the Horn: Americas and Antarctica Expedition” (Dec. 10, 2023 – Feb. 11, 2024) Destinations include Chichen Itza, Christ the Redeemer, Iguazu Falls and Machu Picchu

“Wonders of Asia and the Pacific Expedition” (Feb. 11 – May 9, 2024) Destinations include the Great Barrier Reef, the Great Wall of China and the Taj Mahal

“Middle East Treasures and Marvels of the Med Expedition” (May 9 – July 10, 2024) Destinations include Petra, the Pyramids of Giza, the Temple of Artemis and the Colosseum

“Capitals of Culture” (July 10 – Sept. 10, 2024) Destinations include the Sagrada Familia and Iceland’s Blue Lagoon



Want to book a ticket? You’ll have to call Royal Caribbean (you can’t book online) at (800) 423-2100 or book through a travel advisor.