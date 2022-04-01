AUSTIN (KXAN) – A company specializing in self-driving trucks just rolled into Austin.

Torc, a robotics company, hosted a ribbon-cutting at a new office in southwest Austin. The office is located near MoPac Expressway and Loop 360.

The company says it hopes to add 40-50 people this year.

The Virginia-based company says it chose Central Texas for one special reason.

“We feel Austin has a great wealth of talent in the areas we need to expand. Which includes software engineering and product development,” said Marnie Young, Torc CPO.

The company plans to expand testing of their autonomous trucking in Austin.

Torc Robotics has been expanding ever since Daimler Truck acquired a majority share two years ago.