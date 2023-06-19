Texas Restaurant Association says expanding outside Austin is becoming a trend

BUDA, Texas (KXAN)– “If Valentina’s goes to a brick and mortar, it has to maintain its same flavor,” said Miguel Vidal, head chef, pit master, and co-owner of Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ.

Vidal doesn’t just mean the food, he’s also talking about the flair.

“All these panels down here, they’re from our barbecue pits,” he said as he pointed to his bar.

Standing in the middle of his new storefront in downtown Buda, he points out a wall that will be dedicated to Chicano art.

“It was never about being the best barbecue, or being the best Mexican restaurant, or being the best restaurant,” he said. “It was about being able to do something for the right reason and represent what I felt wasn’t here… represent for a culture that I thought didn’t have really a true voice in the restaurant industry… what Chicanos… are doing in the backyard is not really represented anywhere. And I wanted to kind of showcase that.”

Vidal said they initially wanted to build at their south Austin food truck location.

“It would have cost us a lot of money that we didn’t have at the time to do it,” he said.

But he said mostly, he wanted Valentina’s to be close to his new home — he’s just moved to Buda.

Valentina’s started it’s soft opening Friday, June 16. A ‘sold out’ sign hangs on the door on Monday, June 19. (KXAN Photo/Tahera Rahman)

“We’re definitely seeing a lot of businesses expand outside of Austin,” said Kelsey Erickson Streufert, a spokesperson for the Texas Restaurant Association.

“Iconic Austin restaurant Brands like Kerbey Lane, Chi’lantro, P Terry’s…these companies have already expanded into those communities and then you start to see some of the smaller one or two-unit operators expanding out there as well,” she added.

Streufert said the migration of people is what’s mostly driving the migration of businesses.

“You look at Georgetown, Leander, Buda, San Marcos … all of these communities are busting at the seams. And so, there’s a lot more mouths to feed and a lot more workers to help feed them,” she said.

She said homes and land are more affordable for both businesses and neighbors.

“I do think our city leaders need to continue to invest in our city. Affordability remains a major challenge,” Streufert said.

She said one example is relaxing parking space rules.

“If you don’t require restaurants to have as many parking spaces, that means they don’t have to have as much land. And that means they can more easily afford to be in our city centers,” Streufert said.

She said many smaller cities and neighborhoods are also offering big incentives to get businesses to set up shop.

“… To try to make sure that they have that component to really look for long-term residents to come and stay in those communities,” she said.

The Buda Economic Development Corporation offered Valentina’s $513,000 in financial incentives.

On Monday, a Valentina’s spokesperson said they won’t be reopening their food truck in Austin.

“We will not be reopening the food truck. We are so busy at the new restaurant, we feel that we wouldn’t be able to give both places the attention and respect our customers deserve. So at this time, we plan to close down our south Austin location.” Morgan Howry, Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ spokesperson

Vidal, a fourth-generation Texan, said he’s got ideas to add new menu items in Buda, but with the same motto.

“Our saying here is, ‘Hecho con corazon; Made with love,’ and the whole concept for us and what we want to do is be able to serve people like they’re family,” Vidal said.

Valentina’s will have its public grand opening on Wednesday, June 21 and be open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m.