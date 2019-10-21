Uncle Billy’s brewery abruptly leaves Austin for suburbs

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Uncle Billy’s Brewery and Smokehouse on Barton Springs Road closed abruptly on the morning of Oct. 21 and notified patrons on Facebook that it’s relocating to Dripping Springs.

The move to the suburb about 30 minutes south of Austin will allow the 13-year-old company to expand production and increase distribution through Republic National Distribution Company, according to the announcement.

“The management and staff thank the customers for an incredible 13 years relaxing on the patio, listening to live music, and enjoying award-winning craft beers, distilled spirits, hand-crafted cocktails, and delicious, slow-smoked Texas BBQ,” the restaurant told patrons online.

To read the full article, visit Austin Business Journal.