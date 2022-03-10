Trying to bring back the woolly mammoth, Austin company goes big on fundraising

Co-founders of Colossal, Ben Lamm (L), CEO and Dr. George Church (R), PhD (Photo: Business Wire)

AUSTIN (KXAN/Austin Business Journal) — Just six months old, Colossal Biosciences Inc. has taken its fundraising effort to levels as ambitious as its goals.

The genetic engineering company has raised $75 million so far, securing a $60 million series A round Wednesday. Its goal? To bring the woolly mammoth back from extinction within the next 4-6 years, among other advancements in human health, food production and environmental impact reduction.

The latest fundraising haul was led by billionaire businessman Thomas Tull, CEO of Tulco LLC and the former leader of Legendary Entertainment. He was a producer on films “Inception” and “The Dark Knight.”

Colossal co-founder Ben Lamm called Tull’s investment a “paradigm shift” for his company.

