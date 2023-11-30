AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — More breweries in the North Austin neighborhoods around The Domain have tapped out than remain — the numbers have dwindled from seven to three in about a year.

Compare that to 14 breweries in South Austin or the 16 counted in Central Austin.

There’s a long list of reasons as to why so many breweries have shuttered in the area around Austin’s second downtown, but a lot of the trouble boils down to location and zoning. As site selector Robby Eaves, principal at Commercial Industrial Properties LLC, puts it, it’s been “death by a thousand cuts” for brewers. Between over saturation, rising rent prices, high overhead costs, the pandemic and a change in consumer taste, breweries have taken many hits. But The Domain area — east of Mopac, west of I-35 and north of U.S. Highway 183 — has suffered more than others.

