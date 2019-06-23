Toys R Us reportedly reopening some U.S. stores this year

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Toys R Us is expected to reopen stores just in time for the 2019 holiday season, according to Bloomberg.

The iconic toy retailer closed all of its locations last year but is expected to launch an e-commerce site and about a half dozen U.S. stores later this year.

The exact locations of the stores haven’t yet been announced, but Bloomberg reports the new stores are expected to be about a third of the size of traditional Toys R Us outlets and include play areas and other interactive experiences.