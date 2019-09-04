Torchy’s Tacos wants 165 locations in 17 states in next 5 years

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Torchy’s Tacos has ordered up massive expansion plans — CEO G.J. Hart wants to add 100 more locations in the next five years.

Hart confirmed that the Austin-based restaurant chain plans to open a location in Wichita, Kansas, in summer 2020, a lease first reported in late August by the Wichita Eagle.

Mike Rypka started Torchy’s in 2006 as a food trailer on Austin’s South First Street. It now has 65 locations and is serving up tacos like the the fried chicken-packed Trailer Park and the Baja Shrimp in four states. It opened its first Arkansas location, in Fayetteville, on Aug. 7.

