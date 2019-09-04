Torchy’s Tacos wants 165 locations in 17 states in next 5 years

Business

by: Paul Thompson, Austin Business Journal

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of Torchy’s)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Torchy’s Tacos has ordered up massive expansion plans — CEO G.J. Hart wants to add 100 more locations in the next five years.

Hart confirmed that the Austin-based restaurant chain plans to open a location in Wichita, Kansas, in summer 2020, a lease first reported in late August by the Wichita Eagle.

Mike Rypka started Torchy’s in 2006 as a food trailer on Austin’s South First Street. It now has 65 locations and is serving up tacos like the the fried chicken-packed Trailer Park and the Baja Shrimp in four states. It opened its first Arkansas location, in Fayetteville, on Aug. 7.

To read the full article, visit Austin Business Journal.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss