AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Canada-based Tim Hortons Inc., known for its coffee and doughnut holes known as “Timbits,” is setting course for aggressive growth in Texas — and Austin is a big part of the plan.

Tim Hortons debuted its Texas presence in Katy near Houston, then it opened a second location in Houston last month and already has plans for its third store in the metro, said Dominic Nicosia, the senior manager of business development and franchising member.

Talks with restaurant groups in Austin have already begun, Nicosia said. The goal is to sign an agreement in Austin in the next couple of months. The Austin metro could have 40 to 50 Tim Hortons locations in the next five years or so, Nicosia said.

Read more from Austin Business Journal online.