These companies moved their HQs to the Austin area in 2021

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Central Texas has always lured small and mid-size companies seeking lower costs of living than the coasts, alongside a stout talent pool that can support a wide variety of industries. Yet, as the December announcement that Oracle Corp. had shifted its HQ to Austin showed, the capital city is now fair game for everyone from the Fortune 500 down to “solopreneuers.”

Check out the details of some of those relocations below.

Tesla Inc., the electric vehicle giant, is moving its headquarters to Austin from Palo Alto, California.

Touchdown PR, a public relations firm, announced Oct. 28 it had moved its global headquarters to Austin from the United Kingdom.

Alpha Paw LLC, a company selling pet supplies online such as dog beds and dog car safety seats, and its Victor’s Doggy Cookies division relocated from Las Vegas.

Eleiko, which makes workout equipment, relocated its U.S. headquarters to Austin from Chicago.

QSAM Biosciences Inc., a biotechnology company developing cancer treatments, relocated to Austin from Palm Beach, Florida.

