These companies are working on new downtown Austin comedy club linked to Joe Rogan

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — The Ritz, a historic downtown Austin building at 320 E. Sixth St., now has the green light to be spruced up inside and out for a new business called Comedy Mothership, which is being linked to comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan.

An LLC tied to Joe Rogan’s manager purchased the historic Ritz building on Sixth Street in November. (Google Street View via ABJ)

Austin’s Historic Landmark Commission approved new signage for the building during its Feb. 28 meeting. Then on March 1, a permit was issued for interior non-structural demolition, with an expiration date set for Aug. 29. John Brown, a downtown building inspector for the city, said that kind of demo involves clearing out a building so it can be refinished inside. The permit lists 3,165 square feet for the remodel/repair space.

There is intense speculation that the comedy club will be a venture for Rogan. The Ritz building was bought in November by Asylum Real Estate Holdings LLC, according to property records, which is managed by Matthew Lichtenberg, who represents Rogan at Level Four Business Management.

