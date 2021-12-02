These are the startups that moved to Austin and are now moving up

AUSTIN (KXAN/Austin Business Journal) — From a boxed wine subscription service, electric off-road motorcycles and even 3D homes, local startups are setting up shop and finding big success in Central Texas.

Despite challenges with the pandemic and supply chain issues, Austin seems to be the place to be for these companies.

“A lot of them form here, because there’s such an enormous amount of tech talent. So many developers and engineers capable of building cutting-edge applications and software, and because it’s just an exciting place for people to be because of the buzz around Austin,” said Brent Wistrom with Austin Business Journal.

Some of the companies may be more recognizable than others as they’ve been in town for a few years, but recently have really started to hit their stride with IPOs that netted hundreds of millions of dollars this year.

