The Domain, Barton Creek and other Simon malls will reopen on Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, May 1, several Austin-area Simon malls will be reopening — on the first day after Texas’ Stay-At-Home order expires.

Simon Malls announced on Wednesday that several of its malls nationwide would be reopening. The openings include several Central Texas locations: The Domain, Barton Creek Mall, Lakeline Mall, along with the Round Rock and San Marcos Premium Outlets.

This is in addition to 16 other Simon malls in Texas.

Texas’ Stay-At-Home order was issued in March, which caused closures of “non-essential” businesses, like malls, throughout the state.

The company says it’s enacting several safety protocols as it moves to reopen. Safety measures include preemptive employee COVID-19 screenings, enhanced disinfection and promotion of social distancing.

In addition, the company says it’s enforcing occupancy limitations. Simon says it will monitor to ensure that there is only 1 person per 50 square feet of space inside locations.

On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced he would let the statewide Stay-At-Home order expire, allowing certain businesses to elect to reopen on Friday, May 1. Businesses that will be allowed to reopen include retailers, movie theaters and restaurants.

