AUSTIN (KXAN) — The heat can have an impact on what activities people choose to do.

While outdoor activities can be fun, if you are looking to stay cool, an indoor activity might be the move.

“It feels like I am in an infrared sauna,” said Andrew Warren, who was out with friends. “It is unbelievably hot.”

Warren and his friends decided that a day of indoor activities, like putt-putt golf, was the right move. So they stopped by “The Dirdie Birdie” in the Domain.

“So we were looking for opportunities to hang out with our friends that had air conditioning,” said Warren.

Vik Khasat, owner of the miniature golf course and bar, said the hot weather has brought in more business as people look to escape the heat.

“Since opening, we have been pretty busy, but the last couple of weeks, especially with the heat, we have seen a lot more traffic coming in looking for a cool place to hang out,” said Khasat.

While some are looking for a little competition on the putt-putt golf course, others are looking for food and drinks to cool down.

“The Frozen Rosie is our take on a frozen rosé,” said Khasat. “The chicken lettuce cups something a little lighter for a hot day.”

A look at the forecast shows no signs of temperatures cooling down, which means it could get even busier.

“A lot of people are jumping on Instagram, or TikTok or anywhere else saying that is where I am spending the hot days,” said Khasat. “And they want to do the same, so I think the rest of the summer will be pretty busy.”