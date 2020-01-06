Texas no longer U-Haul’s No. 1 ‘growth state’

The Lone Star State has lost its No. 1 title on U-Haul’s annual ranking of the hottest states for where people are moving.

Florida topped Texas in terms of the largest ratio of U-Haul trucks entering the state versus leaving them, according to a Jan. 6 announcement from the moving and storage rental giant. Texas had held the list’s top spot for three years.

U-Haul collects migration data from more than 2 million one-way truck trips every year to determine the country’s top “growth states.” U-Haul looked at data from the 2019 calendar year for 49 states and the District of Columbia. Hawaii was excluded from the list.

