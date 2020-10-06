Texas breweries dive into new projects, collaborate despite uncertain times

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Across the country, small businesses have shut their doors due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and public health orders.

Craft breweries, which are a big part of Texas’ history, are especially impacted. But that’s not stopping some of them from chasing new goals and trying out different ideas.

One family-owned San Marcos brewery is using the nature around it to give an extra flair to its beer.

Roughhouse Brewing is fermenting beer in a cave on its 51-acre property. The “Texas Cave Ale” end product will be sour and dry, according to the brewery.

Founder Davy Pasternak said the cave was found during a geological assessment of the farm.

“We’re basically digging it out with a pitchfork, and just kind of kept going deeper and deeper, and I think it was when I was probably about seven or eight feet deep, where what I thought was a wall ended up poking through to another room, which ended up being 18 by 24 feet,” he said.

The cave-fermenting process

Pasternak explained the process starts with transferring hot beer from the brewhouse into a trough to cool overnight. The environment around the beer will introduce yeast, which will start the fermentation process.

The next morning, the beer is transferred into barrels, which will finish out the fermentation inside the cave.

Pasternak said the process doesn’t require the brewer to pitch yeast into the beer or control how the fermentation is going. Instead, it’s giving the environment the reins.

“It’s very much relinquishing control to the environment to sort of dictate what the beer becomes,” he said.

Pasternak said they started that process in late February. He estimates the cave beer, which is a collaboration with Austin-based Jester King Brewery, won’t be ready for its first taste until early next year.

Pasternak started Roughhouse Brewing along with his wife and brother in late 2018. As a new brewery, they didn’t imagine they’d be in the middle of a pandemic by year two.

A once-open indoor tasting room is now closed off, as the business was forced to operate outdoors only to keep everyone at a safe distance.

“COVID has kind of turned a lot of that on its head, as you can expect here,” Pasternak said.

But he said in addition to launching new projects, they’ve found comfort in collaborating with others in the industry.

Earlier this year, Roughhouse along with five other breweries came together to create “Good Grief,” a beer where a portion of its proceeds will go toward first responders. Not only is it a way to support them, but it’s also a way to help support the breweries’ staff during a difficult time.

“That’s what is beautiful about this industry, is that we’re able to come together and help each other,” Pasternak said. “And there’s not very many industries that are like that, where collaborations are done just period.”

As a young brewery, Pasternak said he and his team have always wanted to bring something new to the table.

“Anytime you’re doing anything unique with beer that’s been around for hundreds of years, it’s very exciting, because there’s so many great breweries doing so many great things, it’s like, ‘man if we could be the pioneer of this aspect of beer, that’d be really, really cool,’” Pasternak said.

Old brewery learns new tricks

Texas’ brewing history is one that Spoetzl Brewery in Shiner, Texas has had the opportunity to be a part of — for more than 100 years.

Located southeast of Austin in Lavaca County, the brewery behind the nationally-shipped Shiner Beer has been around since 1909, and it’s still finding ways to diversify its products.

In late August, the brewery put out “Straight Shooter,” its take on the popular hard seltzer. It comes in four flavors.

Brewmaster Jimmy Mauric said there were a lot of questions in the face of the new product—would they be able to stay open? Would there be a demand?

But he’s proud of Spoetzl’s employees for rolling with the punches and working to carry out the launch in the face of uncertainty.

“It was very challenging, but, you know, we were very fortunate to have our help and steady sales from the very start of it,” he said.

Mauric said when COVID-19 hit, the brewery immediately implemented precautions including halting brewery tours, limiting visitors and socially distancing its employees.

“We have been very diligent and fortunate; it really felt like we were in our own little world out here in south Texas,” he explained.

With visitors away, it gave the brewery time to undertake renovations in its hospitality areas and gift shop. Mauric said when the pandemic is over, he’s looking forward to giving customers a new, special Shiner experience.

Pasternak with Roughhouse said it’s also helped him to keep the future in mind—both as a family with a new baby and as a new business.

“It was nice to have time to think about what our next five to 10 years will look like,” he said. “What are the projects we’re really excited about, what are the people that we’d like to talk to and try to do a beer with.”

The pandemic’s toll on Texas breweries

However, not all Texas breweries are predicting a future for themselves. In July, a survey done by the Texas Craft Brewers Guild said two in three craft breweries in the state believe they won’t survive into 2021.

Additionally, the July survey found one in three breweries believe they will close permanently in less than three months.

Members of the guild behind the hashtag #SaveTexasBreweries are working to get breweries the support they need, as well as pushing for more ways to get craft beer out to customers during the pandemic.

Some breweries have been able to reopen under COVID-19 orders by recategorizing themselves as restaurants. But for those who haven’t been able to do so, hope is on the horizon.

On Monday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott teased bars might be included in the next phase of reopenings.

But when that announcement could happen is still in question.

Although the future is uncertain, both Pasternak and Mauric are grateful for support from their communities.

“The downsides are enormous, but I think it’s definitely made a lot of folks really—at least from what we’re experiencing in terms of locals—they are valuing what we bring to the community a lot more,” Pasternak said.

Mauric hopes that same support can be shown to other breweries that may be struggling.

“We feel for all the breweries, they’re a part of the brewing family. We need to show as much support as we can for local breweries right now. There’s really only one way you can help support these little breweries—and that’s continuing to buy their beer,” he said.

To learn more about upcoming beers and future socially-distanced events from Roughhouse Brewing, you can visit its website.

To explore Spoetzl Brewery’s history, you can visit its website.

Other brewery pandemic projects

Austin Eastciders: Although started in 2012, Austin Eastciders opened a new restaurant on Barton Springs Road in the Zilker neighborhood in July. It’s offering socially-distanced dine-in seating.

Hold Out Brewing: The brewery opened on West 4th Street in Austin in May. You can book a table for outdoor seating now.

Jester King: The brewery on Fitzhugh Road in Austin partnered with the nonprofit organization Jolt Initiative to host voter registration drives before the upcoming presidential election. One event was held Sunday. On Monday, the brewery also released a beer that is part of a nationwide voter awareness initiative. A portion of the beer’s proceeds will go toward Jolt.

Weathered Souls: Based out of San Antonio, this brewery helped create the “Black is Beautiful” campaign to bring awareness to the injustices Black people face. The movement encouraged breweries to create new stouts and donate 100% of the proceeds to foundations that support police brutality reform. As of Tuesday, more than 1,100 breweries across all 50 states and in 21 countries have participated.

Know of a brewery doing something cool? Let us know by emailing jaclyn.ramkissoon@kxan.com so we can add it to this list.