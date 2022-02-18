Texas-based Whataburger continues expansion, opens in Colorado Springs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Whataburger continues to expand its reach across the country.

The San Antonio-based fast-food chain now has a restaurant in Colorado Springs, Colorado, it announced this week. It’s the first one in Colorado and the company has plans to open two more in the city just south of Denver.

BurgerWorks, a franchise partner with Whataburger, will own and operate the restaurant. BurgerWorks is in charge of 10 Whataburgers in Texas.

Whataburger now has more than 870 locations across 14 states with 50,000 employees, the company said. With additional locations opening in Colorado Springs, the company said it’ll add 300 jobs to the area.