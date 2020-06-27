Texas bars and restaurants can now serve mixed drinks to-go, with some limitations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Saturday, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission announced Gov. Greg Abbott waived certain laws that prohibited businesses with mixed beverage permits from selling alcohol to-go.

The TABC has placed certain regulations around the sales, however.

Alcohol orders must be accompanied by a food order.

Businesses must hold mixed beverage permits (MB) and must also have permanent food service capabilities on-site in order to participate.

According to the TABC, alcohol to-go can be sold under these conditions:

Beers, ales, wines and/or distilled spirits can be picked up or delivered only when accompanied by a food order that was prepared at the business’ premises

Beer, ale and wine must be in their original container and with their original seal

Distilled spirits that are mixed into a drink are in a container that has been sealed with an adhesive label that states the MB permittee and the words “alcoholic beverage.” Businesses must then place the drinks into a bag that seals with a zip tie that is not transported in the passenger seat of a vehicle

Premixed beverages can now exceed 375 milliliters but businesses must ensure the quantity of alcohol follows responsible service practices

Distilled spirits can be sold to-go or for delivery in their manufacturer-sealed containers

“Operating during this pandemic has proved an incredible challenge for all segments of the alcoholic beverage industry,” TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. “Opening up the ability for these businesses to sell mixed drinks to go will help ease the burden for many of these struggling businesses.”

The move comes after Abbott announced the shut down of bars at noon on Friday, to mitigate further spread of COVID-19. The re-opening of bars was originally included as part of Abbott’s phased re-opening plan for Texas businesses. Restaurant capacity has also been capped at 50%.