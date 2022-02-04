Tesla to build new industrial facility on Austin campus

A 2021 Model 3 sedan sits in a near-empty lot at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. June 27, 2021. Tesla is recalling nearly 54,000 vehicles because their “Full Self-Driving” software lets them roll through stop signs without coming to a complete halt. Documents posted Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, by U.S. safety regulators say that Tesla will disable the feature with an over-the-internet software update. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Tesla Inc. is adding another massive industrial facility to its electric vehicle manufacturing campus in eastern Travis County.

The Austin-based company has plans for a “Project Cathode,” which news outlets are reporting will be a facility used to produce cathodes — part of a battery’s makeup — for manufacturing its own batteries.

Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) officials filed a permit Feb. 2 with the city of Austin for the project, which could span up to 36 acres. It’s unclear if that takes into account the 65% impervious cover limit in the Austin extraterritorial jurisdiction, which means development could be limited to 23 acres. That would include the facility, driveways, sidewalks, roads and parking lots, among other things.

