Tesla production plant on track to finish on time, state filings suggest

Construction at Tesla facility in Travis County Dec. 10, 2020. Recent state filings showed that construction of the $1.1 billion plant is nearly finished. (KXAN/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Recent filings with the state show construction of the Tesla gigafactory in eastern Travis County is almost done.

Tesla filed paperwork Nov. 19 with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for construction and interior finishing work on a combined 4.28 million square feet at its plant near Del Valle. The company is on track to finish construction of the $1.1 billion plant by the end of the year, which is a long-running goal for its CEO Elon Musk.

Tesla is moving its headquarters to Austin and is set to produce its Cybertruck, Model 2, Model Y SUV and Semi tractor-trailer at the plant. The factory sits on about 2,500 acres of land owned by the company off State Highway 130 and Harlod Green Road.

To read the rest of the story, go to the Austin Business Journal’s website.