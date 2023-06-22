AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Tesla Inc. looks to be moving into an aging shopping center in Southwest Austin.

The electric car manufacturer is planning a nearly 65,000-square-foot facility at 7010 W. State Highway 71, according to a June 12 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. That would be in the Kimco Realty Corp.-owned Center of the Hills, right next to the intersection known as “the Y,” where SH 71 splits from U.S. Route 290.

It’s not at all clear what Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) might do with the facility — whether it intends to use it as a new showroom for its cars, or even as a warehouse, since it has an EV plant located about 20 miles away.

