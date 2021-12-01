Tesla headquarters officially move to Austin

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, the company logo appears on an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tesla, Inc. is officially an Austin resident.

On Wednesday, the company filed an 8-K form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to move its corporate headquarters to 13101 Harold Green Road in Austin — the location of its new $1.1 billion gigafactory.

While Tesla CEO Elon Musk previously said in October the electric vehicle manufacturer would make the move, the company’s remained at its current home in Palo Alto, California until now.

When finished, the 4.28 million square-foot factory will produce Tesla’s Cybertruck, Model 2, Model Y SUV and Semi tractor-trailers.

The factory is on track to be completed by the end of 2021, according to paperwork filed with the state in mid-November, Austin Business Journal reports.