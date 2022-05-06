BASTROP COUNTY (Austin Business Journal) — While Elon Musk‘s The Boring Company is moving ahead with projects in Central Texas, its drilling site in Bastrop County has drawn the ire of neighbors and is now being looked at by the state’s environmental agency.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality confirmed in late April that it has received three complaints about wastewater and concrete production at the Boring Co. site at 130 Walker-Watson Road, about 8 miles northwest of downtown Bastrop, and has launched a pair of investigations.

It was not clear who made the complaints or what the severity was of any potential issues being examined, but the agency does have the power to levy fines and stop work should it find environmental violations. A spokeswoman for TCEQ said the agency is not able to provide additional information at this point, adding that it aims to complete investigations within 60 days.

