AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Tacodeli’s old model had two blind spots: missing the dinner rush and dismissing rooftops.

The company has expanded its site selection from the urban core, opening access to suburban communities and following people into their neighborhoods.

“I think we can lean on more rooftops now, but we still want to make sure that we’re thinking about the commuters and the people headed to work or some central business districts,” said Tacodeli co-owner Roberto Espinosa. “We’re kind of keeping true to our roots, but also using Circle C as a model for new restaurant selection.”

Just four weeks ago, Tacodeli opened a location at 5701 W. Slaughter Ln. in Circle C, an affluent southwest Austin neighborhood, and the restaurant is seeing great reception, Espinosa said. This project has showcased the potential of opening in suburban areas, with new projects already in the works.

Learn more on the Austin Business Journal website.