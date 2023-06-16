AUSTIN (KXAN) – A recent survey of large companies found many were not prepared for a new law requiring protections for pregnant workers.

According to the AbsenceSoft survey of companies with more than 5,000 employees, 43% said they were not familiar or only somewhat familiar with the Pregnant Worker’s Fairness Act. 50% of employers said their human resources department was “either not at all prepared or only just starting to prepare” for PWFA which goes into effect June 27.

72% of employers told the survey they anticipated an increase in accommodation requests related to pregnancy. According to AbsenceSoft, most large companies are prepared to accommodate pregnant workers with job modifications and flexible hours but only 44% were prepared to offer reduced standing and lifting, 38% were prepared to offer additional break times, and 37% were prepared to offer remote or hybrid work.

According to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission website, the law “requires covered employers to provide ‘reasonable accommodations’ to a worker’s known limitations related to pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions, unless the accommodation will cause the employer an ‘undue hardship.'”

Covered employers include “public and private sector employers with at least 15 employees, Congress, Federal agencies, employment agencies, and labor organizations,” according to the EEOC.

Examples of reasonable accommodations, according to the EEOC, the ability to sit or drink water; receive closer parking; having flexible hours; receiving appropriately sized uniforms and safety apparel; receiving additional break time to use the bathroom, eat, and rest; take leave or time off to recover from childbirth; and be excused from strenuous activities and/or activities that involve exposure to compounds not safe for pregnancy.

According to the EEOC, covered employers cannot: