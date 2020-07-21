Survey: 2 in 3 Texas breweries don’t think they’ll survive to next year under coronavirus restrictions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas craft breweries, shuttered by Gov. Greg Abbott’s public health orders, face an uncertain future with 2 in 3 believing they won’t survive to 2021, according to a recent survey.

A survey conducted by the Texas Craft Brewers Guild also found that 1 in 3 craft breweries believe they will permanently close in less than three months if restrictions aren’t lifted. TCBG said at least six craft breweries have permanently closed during the pandemic.

“We’ve repeatedly urged Gov. Greg Abbott to allow all Texas breweries/brewpubs the ability to provide on-site service under the same health, safety, and social distancing policies as Texas restaurants,” a statement from the organization reads.

On June 26, Abbott ordered businesses that receive more than 50% of revenue from alcohol to close as coronavirus cases surged among young people around the state. The order targeted bars, some of which state agents observed violating social distancing and capacity rules after being allowed to reopen, but also included breweries and wineries.

More than 18,000 people have signed an online petition calling on Abbott to allow breweries to reopen.

