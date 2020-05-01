Stylists split over when and how the beauty industry can safely reopen

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While many retail stores and restaurants open their doors for the first time in weeks, the lights are still off at salons and personal care businesses.

Some Texas stylists say that’s a good thing.

“It’s too soon,” stylist Rex Monaghan said. “The beauty industry… requires physical contact with individuals. We are not able to do a to-go service.”

On Monday, Governor Greg Abbott announced Phase 1 of the plan to reopen Texas, excluding barber shops, salons, gyms and bars. He said those businesses have not been deemed safe just yet, but mentioned they could be allowed to reopen as soon as mid-May.

Last week, KXAN told you about a petition calling on the Governor to allow stylists and salon owners to get back to work now. Author of that petition, stylist Sarah Johnson said it seemed unfair “to hear that retail stores with dressing rooms and clothing and what have you can open up.”

Johnson, and the 20,000 others who’ve signed on their support, think there’s a way for salons and barbers to safely resume operations, including scheduling one client at a time and requiring the use of masks.

Rex Monaghan disagrees, saying he’s worried about the lack of available personal protective gear (PPE).

“We shouldn’t have to fight with the healthcare industry over PPE,” he said.

He also worries about the cost of having to change PPE between each client and about where to safely dispose of used PPE.

Monaghan started his own petition, calling on the state to release more guidelines before these businesses are allowed to reopen.

He acknowledged the strict sanitation standards under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, but said there’s no clear guidance for implementing COVID-19 prevention procedures in the beauty business.

“Now, with this pandemic, I’m asking them to further spell out how we should operate in a safe way,” Monaghan said. “Granted two weeks is a long time. Maybe by then, they will have some more guidelines.”

Another concern? Access to unemployment benefits.

Monaghan said if the beauty industry is allowed to reopen, professionals will be forced to choose between their health and their livelihoods.

“If we choose to stay home, we are forced off of unemployment,” he said. “If you don’t fit in that ‘box’ you lose your benefits.”

He’s gotten a job at an “essential business” for now, to pay his bills. He told KXAN he feels safer working there, so he doesn’t have to directly touch other people.

“We want to go back to work. We miss our clients,” he said. “But their safety comes first.”