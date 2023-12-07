AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — A substantial facelift of Austin’s East Sixth Street will begin in the new year.

Stream Realty Partners LP said preliminary preservation work is planned to begin in early January as part of a major restoration of more than 30 properties along the popular street with Congress Avenue to the west and I-35 to the east.

The initial work will focus on restoring the facades and interiors of the Stream-owned buildings that have fallen into disrepair. The majority of interior and exterior work is scheduled to begin late in the first quarter of 2024 and early in the second quarter of the year, according to the developer.

The firm also disclosed that it will begin looking for new tenants in 2024 but it did not share if it is still actively looking for contractors to carry out the renovations.

