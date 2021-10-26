Stratus attempts to sell W Austin hotel to Ryman for second time

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — The sale of the W Austin hotel — which includes the music venue where the famous Austin City Limits Live series is taped — is back on after being off the table for nearly two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Austin-based Stratus Properties Inc. announced Oct. 26 it has agreed to move forward with the sale of the W and ACL Live at the Moody Theater, which make up what is known in commercial real estate circles as Block 21 in downtown Austin, to Nashville-based Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.

Ryman, owner of the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, will pay $260 million for the downtown block bounded by Lavaca Street, Second Street, Guadalupe Street and Third Street.

