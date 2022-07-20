The sign in the Starbucks location at 6th and Congress saying it’ll close in August. (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starbucks will close its store on 6th and Congress in downtown Austin on August 21, the company confirmed Wednesday.

The sign in the Starbucks location at 6th and Congress saying it’ll close in August. (KXAN photo)

A sign inside the store reads, “Our store is closing August 21. Thank you for keeping us a downtown staple for 27 years.”

A Starbucks spokesperson said that is indeed the case. “As part of Starbucks standard course of business, we continually review and evaluate our locations to ensure a healthy store portfolio,” the spokesperson said. “We will continue to serve the Austin community and encourage our customers to visit our nearby locations at 5th and Lamar and 3rd and Lavaca.”

The coffee giant previously announced it was closing 16 stores, mostly on the West Coast, by the end of July due to “safety concerns.” Six stores are closing in both the Seattle and Los Angeles areas, plus two in Portland, Oregon across the city from each other. One store in each of Washington D.C. and Philadelphia is closing for the same reason, the company said in mid-July.

In a video posted on Twitter, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said that more closures are coming, and that announcement comes after stores across the country have voted to unionize.

In Austin, stores at 45th and Lamar and 24th and Nueces have voted to unionize, becoming the first in Texas to do so. More than 180 stores across the country have joined the labor union Starbucks Workers United, based in Buffalo, New York.