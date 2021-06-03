Sources: TikTok scours downtown Austin for space

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — TikTok, the social media company known for its wild popularity with teenagers as well as its run-ins with regulators, is in the market for new office space in downtown Austin, according to multiple sources.
The company is eying 300 Colorado, according to three sources. That 32-story tower is in final stages of construction at Third and Colorado streets. Sources previously told Austin Business Journal that Facebook Inc. walked away from a lease in the high-rise.
Sources said a TikTok deal at the tower is in the preliminary stages and nothing is yet confirmed.