Sources: TikTok scours downtown Austin for space

by: Parimal M. Rohit, Austin Business Journal

FILE – In this Sept. 28, 2020 file photo, a view of the TikTok app logo, in Tokyo. The Biden administration is putting on hold a deal brokered by the Trump administration that would have had Oracle and Walmart buying a big stake in popular video app TikTok, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — TikTok, the social media company known for its wild popularity with teenagers as well as its run-ins with regulators, is in the market for new office space in downtown Austin, according to multiple sources.

The company is eying 300 Colorado, according to three sources. That 32-story tower is in final stages of construction at Third and Colorado streets. Sources previously told Austin Business Journal that Facebook Inc. walked away from a lease in the high-rise.

Sources said a TikTok deal at the tower is in the preliminary stages and nothing is yet confirmed.

