GEORGETOWN, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — When Ralph Robinett stands inside the new 450,000-square-foot GAF Energy LLC manufacturing site in Georgetown, the sound of humans and machinery making parts for the solar roofing industry is “music to his ears.”

About 15 months ago, the site was a greenfield. But last month, GAF obtained a certificate of occupancy for what is now a $100 million facility at 110 SE Inner Loop. About 75 employees have been coming to work seven days a week, 12 hours a day as they prepare to start shipping the first solar shingles produced at the site by the end of the year.

“Every factory has a heartbeat. It has a little bit of an arrhythmia the first few days. But after a couple of weeks, you can start to feel it and see it,” said Robinett, who is the company’s senior vice president of manufacturing and supply chain. “It’s feeling very real now, which is great to see after coming together over the last 14, 15 months.”

More than a year after federal, local and state and dignitaries gathered to break ground at the site, GAF formally announced the completion of construction on Nov. 15 – marking a milestone for both the company and one of the largest manufacturing projects in the region.

