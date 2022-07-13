GEORGETOWN, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — A solar roofing company that has been billed as a competitor to Tesla Inc. has plans to open a 450,000-square-foot manufacturing, office and research and development facility in Georgetown that could create at least 265 jobs over five years.

Silicon Valley-based GAF Energy LLC, which last year moved its operations from South Korea to San Jose, California, on July 12 was unanimously approved by the Georgetown City Council for a trio of incentives agreements for the $100 million project generally located at the southeast corner of I-35 and SE Inner Loop.

While not too much is known about the project, public documents indicate the company plans to produce its nail-on roof shingles that produce solar energy at a facility being built by Portman Industrial, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Portman Holdings.

