AUSTIN (KXAN) — Six new businesses are coming to the Aldrich Street district in east Austin.

The activity hub of the Mueller community announced it was welcoming new businesses to its “eclectic mix.”

Veracruz All Natural, Tinys Milk & Cookies, Marufuku Ramen, Austin Eye Studio, Lone Star Pediatric Dental and Braces and Vio Med Spa will soon call Aldrich Street home.

“We’re proud to announce this next collection of businesses to join Aldrich Street,” said Sergio Negrete, Vice President of Development for Catellus, Mueller’s master developer. “Aldrich Street has become an accessible family-friendly destination for people to dine, shop, relax, workout, and entertain. Later this year and into early next, people will have even more reasons to come visit these new businesses with the additional businesses we’ll be announcing in the coming months… be on the lookout.”

Veracruz All Natural and Tinys Milk & Cookies are locally owned, while this will be Marufuku Ramen’s first Austin location.

