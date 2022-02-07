Semiconductor supplier considering Hutto for $2B project, sources say

Applied Materials already has a major campus in Austin (pictured). Sources tell ABJ it is considering a multibillion-dollar project in Hutto, to the northeast. (Courtesy Arnold Wells/ABJ)

(Austin Business Journal) — Applied Materials Inc., a global supplier to the semiconductor industry, is considering a $2 billion project in a suburb northeast of Austin as the region becomes a hotbed for chipmakers and the businesses that provide them with machinery and materials.

The Silicon Valley-based company, which has played a key role in Austin’s semiconductor sector since the 1990s, may put a manufacturing and research and development facility in Hutto, multiple sources said, where it could create more than 800 jobs over the coming decade.

A final decision has not been made and Applied Materials (Nasdaq: AMAT) is said to be considering other locales for this project.

