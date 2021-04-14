Scarlett Johansson invests in Austin firm, endorses its healthy pizza bites

This image released by Disney/Marvel Studios’ shows Scarlett Johansson in a scene from “Black Widow.” (Marvel Studios/Disney via AP)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Snow Days pizza bites, which last month became the first brand incubated by HumanCo LLC, announced April 14 a “strategic partnership” with Scarlett Johansson.

The actress now is Snow Days creative director and an investor in HumanCo, an Austin-headquartered investment firm and holding company that backs health-focused consumer packaged goods businesses. The size of the investment was not disclosed.

HumanCo emerged from stealth in May. Jason Karp is co-founder and CEO.

Snow Days pizza bites are organic and grain- and gluten-free, and contain seven vegetables, grass-fed cheese, apple cider vinegar and olive oil — a combo that Karp said differentiates the CPG brand from competitors, such as Totino’s and Annie’s Homegrown, brands of Minnesota-headquartered General Mills Inc., and California-based Amy’s Kitchen, respectively.

“Eating the foods we love, and love to share with our families doesn’t have to make us feel bad physically or contribute to food guilt,” Johansson said in a statement. “I am so excited to partner with HumanCo and Snow Days to help bring this evolutionary comfort food to the table. HumanCo’s commitment to wholesome deliciousness is one that I am proud to get behind and reflects my own interest in comprehensive well-being.”

To read the rest of this article, visit Austin Business Journal.