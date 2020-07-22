‘Save Our Stages Act’ would provide $10B to support shuttered music venues

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Financial help could soon be on the way for independent music venues forced to close during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Save Our Stages Act, introduced by Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), would make $10 billion in grants available through the Small Business Administration.

The funds could be used for venues to cover rent, administrative costs, and expenses required to meet state, local or federal social distancing guidelines.

“The culture around Texas dance halls and live music has shaped generations, and this legislation would give them the resources to reopen their doors and continue educating and inspiring Texans beyond the coronavirus pandemic,” Cornyn said in a statement.

The legislation, according to a press release, would prevent large corporations from receiving grant funds. Eligible venues will have access to the lesser of 45% of operations costs from 2019 or $12 million.

The National Independent Venue Association said 90% of its members surveyed would permanently close if “the shutdown lasts six months or more and there’s not federal assistance.”