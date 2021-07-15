Samsung seeking property tax abatements for $17B plant in rural Taylor

by: Kathryn Hardison, Austin Business Journal

Posted: / Updated:
TAYLOR, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — Samsung’s interest in multiple Central Texas sites for a planned $17 billion chipmaking plant is coming into focus.

Samsung is seeking Chapter 313 property tax abatements from Taylor Independent School District for its potential plant, according to documents posted on the state comptroller’s website. Travis County on July 15 also uploaded an agenda for its July 20 commissioners court meeting that includes plans to discuss Samsung’s application for an economic development performance agreement there.

The South Korean tech giant is scouting the U.S. for sites to build its next plant — which will produce the company’s most advanced computer chips yet — and the cities of Austin and Taylor are on the company’s radar. Phoenix and upstate New York are also contenders for the project.

