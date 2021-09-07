Samsung plant in Taylor: City to discuss creation of $17B plant in joint meeting

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County and the city of Taylor could decide Wednesday during a special-called meeting whether or not to welcome a $17 billion Samsung semiconductor plant to the area.

Local leaders are set to “discuss, consider and take appropriate action on a resolution to support Samsung Austin Semiconductor, LLC’s selection of Williamson County as the location of its semiconductor plant,” according to the agenda.

Documents say the tech company is looking at a nearly 1,200 acre plot located southwest of downtown Taylor “in an area south of State Highway 79, north of County Road 1660, east of County Road 3349, and west of Farm to Market Road 973.” The plant could create at least 1,800 jobs.

Austin Business Journal reports the company has applied for Chapter 313 property tax incentives with the Taylor Independent School District. Samsung is also looking at sites in Austin, Phoenix and upstate New York for its new chip plant, the news outlet says.

The Williamson County public documents for the project also mention the global chip shortage, caused by the pandemic. A new chipmaking plant could help remedy the problem, which affected production for cars from GM and Ford earlier this year.

The meeting will start at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Taylor ISD events center.