Robot-powered laundry facility could employ 100-plus in San Marcos

by: Justin Sayers

Posted: / Updated:

Cooperative Laundry currently operates a commercial robotic laundry facility in New Jersey. The company is opening a new facility in San Marcos, which is expected to create at least 100 jobs (Cooperative Laundry)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (ABJ) — A robot-powered commercial laundry facility with an eco-conscious mindset is planned for a high-traffic business park in northern San Marcos.

Cooperative Laundry aims to start renovating a 90,000-square-foot facility at 1225 Fortuna Road in October, with plans to open in spring 2022. The site will employ at least 100 in warehouse space next to a new 1 million-square-foot Amazon distribution facility.

Chad Stockton, the company’s vice president, said Cooperative Laundry uses technology that is “akin to a distribution center with the level of automation,” allowing it to not only clean laundry but also iron, fold, count, label and load it into trucks.

Cooperative Laundry is headquartered in Kearny, New Jersey.

